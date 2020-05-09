Howard Financial Services LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,523 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $445,000.

BBCA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.38. 162,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,037. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

