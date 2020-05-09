Howard Financial Services LTD. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,884,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.89.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.33 and its 200 day moving average is $343.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.