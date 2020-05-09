Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,432 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,521,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,115,000 after purchasing an additional 107,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,660,000 after acquiring an additional 236,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,505,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,898 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 996,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 162,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.66. 1,614,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,742. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

