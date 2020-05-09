Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $2.17 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $22.02. 439,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,693. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.21.

