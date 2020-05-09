Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $320,000 Stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 52.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,472 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXS traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 447,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

