Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $449,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

EFA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 20,445,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,153,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

