Howard Financial Services LTD. Increases Holdings in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of EZCORP worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EZCORP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

EZPW traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 363,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,081. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.23 million, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. EZCORP Inc has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EZPW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

