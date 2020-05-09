Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New Investment in Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLMN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. 375,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,711. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals Corp has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $8.82.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

