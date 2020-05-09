Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New Investment in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 119,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 345,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,252. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

