Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,345 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,345 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $133.44. 22,689,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,380,374. The stock has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.01. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.