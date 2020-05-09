Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases Shares of 71,501 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 71,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up 1.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RODM. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 237,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

RODM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 583,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,854. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $29.74.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.