Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 16.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,727. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.02.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

