Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,172,000 after acquiring an additional 127,297 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 416,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 400,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,904,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.41. 773,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,089. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.