Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 16,862 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 159,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 114,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

