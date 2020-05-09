Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 2,082 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 97,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $57.48.

