Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 22,967 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,967 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 179,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

