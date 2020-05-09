IAA (NYSE:IAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.19 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 125.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

IAA opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. IAA has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $51.74.

Get IAA alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IAA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.