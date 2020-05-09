IBM (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in IBM were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 1st quarter worth about $11,625,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBM by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of IBM from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IBM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IBM from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.82, for a total value of $177,213.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,311.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.99. 4,965,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IBM will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

