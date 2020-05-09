Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.38.

ICHR stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. 242,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,507. Ichor has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 2.60.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ichor by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ichor by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

