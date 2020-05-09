Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 710,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November makes up about 14.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $17,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

PNOV stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 286,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,269. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.