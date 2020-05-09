Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 1.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,851,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter.

UJAN traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $26.91. 536,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,334. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.36. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

