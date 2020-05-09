Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.
IPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.
Shares of TSE:IPL traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$11.02. 1,919,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,732. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$25.42.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.