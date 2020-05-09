Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

IPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded up C$0.43 on Friday, hitting C$11.02. 1,919,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,732. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$5.35 and a one year high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. Research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

