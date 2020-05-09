Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

PJP traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $62.89. 45,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,365. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

