Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Lowered by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $224.86. The stock had a trading volume of 31,644,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,010,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

