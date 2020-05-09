iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Raised by Blue Sky Asset Management LLC

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,876. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.04 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.00 and a 200 day moving average of $114.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

