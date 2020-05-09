iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $24,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS:ICF traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,304 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

