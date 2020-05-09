iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,949 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $41,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 44,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.39. 5,220,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,845,579. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

