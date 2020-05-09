iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.38. 3,686,103 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.