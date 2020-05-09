iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 783.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,149,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005,147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,571,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,132 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 746.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077,898 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.00. 1,277,932 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.92.

