iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.37% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $67,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,579,000 after purchasing an additional 392,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,160,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,386,000 after acquiring an additional 481,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,802,000 after acquiring an additional 110,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,981,000 after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $161.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,040. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $188.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day moving average of $167.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

