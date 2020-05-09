iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Horan Securities Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,438,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,322. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $192.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.