iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

