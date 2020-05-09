iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Holistic Financial Partners’ 8th Largest Position

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,413,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,833,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.