iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 825,466 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 432,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,716,000 after purchasing an additional 263,525 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,011,000.

IWP stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.69. 309,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,680. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

