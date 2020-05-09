iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 744,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,176. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

