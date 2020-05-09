Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,350 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $185.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.51.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

