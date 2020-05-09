Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,972 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after buying an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after buying an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.96. 20,186,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,781,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.58. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

