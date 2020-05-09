Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 26,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 436,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,096,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.15.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,963. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.