Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 130,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 55,768 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.11. The stock had a trading volume of 13,982,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,024,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

