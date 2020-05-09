Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

IVV stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.46. 4,341,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

