Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,476. The company has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,205 shares of company stock worth $28,582,740 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

