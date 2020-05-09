Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Invests $537,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,886,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,826. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.