Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 531 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.19. 23,815,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,831,486. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

