JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $73.14 on Thursday. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

About WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

