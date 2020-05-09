JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $73.14 on Thursday. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $79.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

