KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of KERING S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of KERING S A/ADR stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.37. 76,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.83. KERING S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $67.85.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

