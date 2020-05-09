KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

KERING S A/ADR stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.56. KERING S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $67.85.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

