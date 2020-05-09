Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 592,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,963. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

