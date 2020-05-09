KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.94.

Shares of KLAC traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,936. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

In related news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,251. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

