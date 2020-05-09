Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Lowered to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KURA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 636,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $674.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $21.42.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 64,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.