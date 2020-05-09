Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) PT Lowered to $22.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. 636,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,894. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $674.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.28.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 40.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 234,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 67,786 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kura Oncology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kura Oncology by 21.2% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

